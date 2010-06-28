Highland charity's Inverness flats plan approved
- 28 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A charity's plans to turn two city centre premises into flats has been given the go-ahead by councillors.
Highland Society for Blind People wants to turn its BlindCraft factory and offices on Ardconnel Street into a total of 20 flats.
Highland Council officers had recommended approval.
Members of Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey planning committee visited the sites before taking a decision on the application.