Image caption The BlindCraft factory is in Ardconnel Street

A charity's plans to turn two city centre premises into flats has been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Highland Society for Blind People wants to turn its BlindCraft factory and offices on Ardconnel Street into a total of 20 flats.

Highland Council officers had recommended approval.

Members of Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey planning committee visited the sites before taking a decision on the application.