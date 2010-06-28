A fireman has denied causing death by dangerous driving while responding to an emergency call in Bedfordshire.

Robert Hulatt, 27, of Browning Close, Bromham, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Luton Crown Court and will go on trial on 13 December.

He is charged with causing the death of Leteef Kadri Sheikh, 52.

Mr Sheikh, of Marlow Avenue, Luton, died in hospital on 6 October last year from injuries he received in the crash in Chapel Street on 10 September.

He was driving a silver Astra with four passengers.

Mr Hulatt was remanded on unconditional bail.