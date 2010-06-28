NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man and boy face Aberdeen attempted murder charge

A man and a boy have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found badly injured in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

The 57-year-old was left in a critical condition after being attacked on Golf Road last Thursday.

Robert Laird, 24, and a 15-year-old boy both appeared on petition at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They made no plea or declaration. Mr Laird was remanded in custody while the boy was granted bail.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have also been charged in connection with the incident.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

