Brothers shot dead in west Dublin

Image caption The shooting happened in west Dublin

Two brothers have been shot dead in west Dublin.

Paul and Kenneth Corbally, who were 35 and 32 and both convicted criminals, were shot dead in a car on the Neilstown Road, Ronanstown.

A teenage boy in the vehicle was also shot, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened at about 2000 BST on Monday. A car believed to have been used in the attack was found burned out in the Foxborough estate.

It was fitted with false registration plates and a taxi plate.

It is understood detectives are trying to establish if the attack was connected to a pub brawl between two gangs last September during which a man was killed.