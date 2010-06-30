Image caption William Paden has sex convictions dating back to 1974

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a sex offender who had been sighted in different parts of Northern Ireland.

Lancashire Police have been seeking to have William John Paden, 56, returned to jail since he left an agreed address in Blackpool earlier this month.

Paden has 19 sexual convictions dating back to 1974, including rape and indecent assault on a child.

Detective Superintendent Ian Critchley said the Northern Ireland sightings were corroborated by other information.

"As a result of our enquiries that has led us to the Northern Ireland area where we have had sightings of him," he said.

"We believe he has been in the Belfast area but travelled throughout Northern Ireland.

"We've also had suggestions he may well have travelled down into southern Ireland."

Paden was released on licence in 2009 and is banned from associating with children unless they are accompanied by an adult over 21.

Det Supt Critchley said he was a very dangerous man who is thought to have a high risk of reoffending.

"He is a high risk offender is Paden, he has a catalogue of appalling crimes," he said

"We are very keen on putting him back in custody at the earliest opportunity"