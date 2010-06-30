Image caption Mick Bates will face a magistrates' court trial in September

Montgomeryshire assembly member Mick Bates will face a trial after denying assaulting three paramedics.

Mr Bates was suspended from the Welsh Liberal Democrats after being charged in relation to the alleged offences, which followed a night out in Cardiff.

His defence solicitor entered three not guilty pleas to charges of common assault "by beating" and public order breaches.

A two-day trial before magistrates will now be held in September.

Mr Bates was not present in court for Wednesday's hearing, but his solicitor, Stuart Hutton said the politician denied all charges against him.

The allegations were made after paramedics were called to assist the 62-year-old AM when he fell down some stairs and was knocked unconscious, suffering head injuries.

Mr Hutton said his client had no recollection of certain aspects of what happened on the evening of 20 January this year.

He added that prosecution papers indicate that Bates's words show he did not want to be moved or taken to hospital.

Mr Bates, who has been an assembly member since 1999, will now face a trial at the magistrates court on 6 September.