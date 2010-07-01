Image caption The paper mill will go into production later this year

A Fife paper mill which was mothballed four years ago with the loss of 70 jobs is to reopen.

Paper production at the Fettykil Mill at Leslie is to restart after Northumberland-based firm Fourstones Paper Mill Company took over the site.

The move is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs when production gets under way later this year.

The reopening comes after Fourstones received an £800,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The development agency said the cash had helped bring a traditional industry back to Fife, create new jobs and give an economic boost to the local area.

Fourstones said the paper mill would be the only one in Scotland to use locally-sourced waste paper to manufacture a range of paper products.

The mill will also be powered by electricity generated from on-site water turbines.