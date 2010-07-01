Nine tourists who hired kayaks in Cornwall have been rescued by the RNLI in difficult sea conditions.

Members of the public contacted Falmouth Coastguard about the group off Towan Head, after one kayaker was seen in the water.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and found that the group were not in danger, but all accepted a lift back to shore.

The group of adults arrived back on shore at about 1600 BST.

Falmouth coastguard said it had been concerned for the safety of the group because of poor visibility and difficult sea conditions.

Coastguard watch officer Neil Oliver said: "If you're a novice kayaker, it's best that you go out with an organised group."