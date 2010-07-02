Work is continuing to restore gas supply to homes in the south of the Isle of Man.

About 750 properties in Castletown and Colby using natural gas were without the fuel after a valve collapsed at a production plant on Wednesday.

In Colby, all but three homes have had their gas restored, the acting managing director of Manx Gas Robert Gardner said.

Engineers are working on properties in Castletown.

Mr Gardner thanked customers for "their patience and support".