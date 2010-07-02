Three people have been arrested after police took part in a raid on a property in Surrey in a crackdown on illegal drug use.

Nine officers were involved in the operation at an address in Huntingdon Road, in Redhill, on Monday.

Drug paraphernalia and a white powder which has been confirmed as cocaine were recovered during the raid.

The arrested men were later bailed pending further inquiries after they had been questioned by police.

An 18-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Two other men, aged 43 and 46, were questioned on suspicion of giving permission for a premises to be used for smoking opium.