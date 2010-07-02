Image caption Police have appealed for any other victims to come forward

A former Nottinghamshire policeman has been jailed for six years for indecently assaulting children.

Darren Lawson, 44, from Charnwood Street, Derby, had previously pleaded guilty to 12 charges of indecent assault against children under 16.

The judge at Derby Crown Court said the abuse was repeated and premeditated.

The offences were committed between 1990 and 1999. A further seven charges will remain on Lawson's prosecution file.

He joined Nottinghamshire police as a schools and youth issues officer in August 1994.

Police, who have appealed for any other victims to come forward, said there was no evidence that Lawson abused his position as an officer to target his victims.