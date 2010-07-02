Four antique violin bows worth about £20,000 have been stolen in a burglary in Surrey.

Police said thieves also took jewellery, cash and bank cards - and a record of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue which was worth £500 from the house in Chobham Road, Horsell.

The total value of the stolen haul was estimated to be more than £22,500.

The 19th Century bows were described as being made of dark wood, with mother of pearl inlaid in the handles.

Three were straight bows and one was in a crescent shape.