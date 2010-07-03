Image caption Kevin John Field had five children and three grandchildren

A motorcyclist who died in a collision in Oxfordshire was a father of five and "the life and soul of any party", his family has said.

Kevin John Field, 60, was riding a Suzuki motorbike when it collided with a Honda car on the B4016, between Didcot and Abingdon, on Monday morning.

In a statement, his family said they were heartbroken.

Mr Field, who had three grandchildren, was an HGV driver who grew up in Long Wittenham, near Didcot.

'Our hero'

He died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the Honda was taken to hospital in Oxford with what were thought to be serious injuries.

The statement said: "Kevin loved his motorbikes, fishing, football and spending time with his family but his favourite pastime was to make people laugh, telling jokes and coming out with witty or sarcastic comments that would just roll off the tongue.

"Our hearts have physically broken and we are lost without you, there are not any words that can describe the pain that we are feeling."