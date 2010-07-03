Image caption Some reports said the bus was trying to avoid a parked car

A bus has fallen from a bridge near the main international airport serving the South Korean capital Seoul, killing 12 passengers, police have said.

Another 12 passengers were injured when the bus fell about 10m (30ft) from the bridge onto a construction site below.

The bus had just left Songdo district in Incheon City for Incheon international airport, some 20km away.

Some reports said the bus was trying to avoid a parked car when it struck a guard rail and fell.

The bridge links Incheon with the airport, which is 70km west of Seoul, on Yeongjong island.

The nationalities of the passengers have not been confirmed.