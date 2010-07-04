Workers at a quango being abolished by the government have told of their concerns for the future.

More than 60 staff at the Commission for Rural Communities (CRC) in Cheltenham fear they may lose their jobs.

The government wants to replace the CRC with a Rural Communities Policy Unit where staff hope to take up posts.

Sarah McAdam, of CRC, said: "It's the start of a fairly long process - we don't know the exact timetable."

Ms McAdam added: "We need to plan to wind up the work of the commission and move at least some of its work and some of its people into [the new unit]."