A man has died in Devon after the car he was driving hit a telegraph pole.

The man, 81, was driving a red Peugeot 106 when the single-vehicle incident happened at about 1630 BST on Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident on the A3072 at Hatherleigh. The local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about four hours. Anyone with information or who saw the incident is urged to contact the police.