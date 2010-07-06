A security guard was robbed by a man armed with a handgun as he collected money from a Hertfordshire supermarket.

The Group 4 guard was approached by a man who demanded the cash bags outside Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage at lunchtime on Monday.

The guard initially resisted, but the robber threatened him with what police believe was a handgun.

The robber then made his getaway in a stolen black Mercedes A190 saloon parked near the taxi rank.

The car was later abandoned at the entrance of Broom Barns Community Primary School.

The robber, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was described as being 5ft 4in tall and was wearing a balaclava.

He was dressed in a black fleece, black top and wore light-coloured denim jeans.

The driver of the vehicle appeared slightly taller and was in the vehicle throughout.

Hertfordshire Police said the robbery, which happened next to the petrol station, was witnessed by dozens of shoppers in the nearby car park and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.