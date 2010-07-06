A teenager has been cleared of throwing a beer can at police outside a party which was invaded by gatecrashers after it was advertised on Facebook.

Ashley Pemberton, 19, of Fairfax Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, was charged with affray and using a beer can as an offensive weapon.

Winchester Crown Court was shown a police helicopter video of him outside the Chapel Lane house last July.

The jury heard a fight involving 30 people broke out at the party.

More than 200 people had turned up to the party and it took police more than two hours to get the incident under control.

Keith Berger, 19, of Oaken Copse Crescent, Farnborough, pleaded guilty to affray and James Mahabeer, 18, of Cambridge Road, Aldershot, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at an earlier hearing.

They will be sentenced at a later date.