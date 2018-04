Image caption The men police want to speak to were filmed on CCTV

A police baton was stolen from a mounted officer while he was carrying out his duties in Bristol.

Police have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to about the theft, which happened outside the O2 Arena in the early hours of Saturday.

One of the men was wearing pink and the other was wearing black when they were captured on CCTV.

Anyone who has seen the baton is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Constabulary's mounted section.