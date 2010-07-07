Image caption A park was sealed off by police on Tuesday

Police say they are no longer investigating an alleged sexual assault in a park in Shropshire.

A park was cordoned off on Tuesday after reports a woman in her 20s was attacked as she walked through Castle Meadows in Underdale, Shrewsbury.

She told police she was grabbed by three men, forced to the ground and assaulted in the early hours.

Following extensive inquiries, police said they are satisfied no offence was committed.

"There will be no further police action in the case and the matter is concluded," a spokesman said.

The force would not release any more details.