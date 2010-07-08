A man has had his bail extended over the death of a man whose body was found at home in Suffolk.

Patrick Baker was found at the flat in Blackfriars, Sudbury, on 10 April.

A 38-year-old man from Sudbury has had his bail extended until 19 August and two more men have been charged with Mr Baker's murder.

A fourth man is on bail after being arrested and questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.