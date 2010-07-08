Suffolk

Man rebailed in Sudbury murder inquiry

  • 8 July 2010

A man has had his bail extended over the death of a man whose body was found at home in Suffolk.

Patrick Baker was found at the flat in Blackfriars, Sudbury, on 10 April.

A 38-year-old man from Sudbury has had his bail extended until 19 August and two more men have been charged with Mr Baker's murder.

A fourth man is on bail after being arrested and questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites