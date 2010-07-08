Man rebailed in Sudbury murder inquiry
- 8 July 2010
A man has had his bail extended over the death of a man whose body was found at home in Suffolk.
Patrick Baker was found at the flat in Blackfriars, Sudbury, on 10 April.
A 38-year-old man from Sudbury has had his bail extended until 19 August and two more men have been charged with Mr Baker's murder.
A fourth man is on bail after being arrested and questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.