Man and woman get life bans from Inverness pubs
- 8 July 2010
A man and a woman have received life bans from every city centre pub in Inverness.
Police said the two were referred to the city's Pubwatch committee, which agreed on the bans.
The 36-year-old woman was involved in a serious assault in a pub and the 29-year-old man was found to be in possession of illegal drugs.
Pubwatch aims to reduce disorder, violence and drug abuse inside pubs and clubs.