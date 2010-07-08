Highlands & Islands

Man and woman get life bans from Inverness pubs

  • 8 July 2010

A man and a woman have received life bans from every city centre pub in Inverness.

Police said the two were referred to the city's Pubwatch committee, which agreed on the bans.

The 36-year-old woman was involved in a serious assault in a pub and the 29-year-old man was found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Pubwatch aims to reduce disorder, violence and drug abuse inside pubs and clubs.

