Image caption Junaid Khan seemed happy and carefree on the morning of his death

The sister of a young man shot dead in Greater Manchester a year ago has begged people with information to come forward.

Raheela Mumtaz said there is not one day her family has "not cried" over the loss of 21-year-old Junaid Khan.

Mr Khan was shot multiple times as he lay on the ground in a doctors' surgery car park in Chadderton, Oldham.

Police have said they are "very frustrated" that no arrests have been made in connection to his death.

Mr Khan had parked up by the surgery in Block Lane at about 2230 BST on 8 July 2009 and went to visit friends nearby.

Just after midnight, as he was returning to his car, another vehicle pulled and his attackers used an automatic weapon to shoot him.

'Answers in community'

Ms Mumtaz told the BBC how her brother had had a bright future in front of him.

"He was a very supportive member of the family and he was running my dad's business," she said.

"Financially, he was very stable and the morning of the shooting he had left the house with a smile on his face with his favourite top on.

"I just don't know why anyone would want to do this to him.

"They are heartless, evil people and it just makes me really angry they are still out there."

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, specifically about a silver Mitsubishi Shogun which had been stolen in West Yorkshire on 30 May 2009.

Image caption Raheela Mumtaz said her brother's killers were "heartless"

The car was found on fire in a car park near to the junction of Fold Green and Broadway, Chadderton, a short time later. A partial registration plate 'DG03' was found near to the vehicle.

Det Ch Insp Harry Harrison said: "Junaid was gunned down in a horrific attack and it is vital that we work with the community to find the people responsible.

"We ask anyone who may have information to come forward and speak to us in confidence.

"We still believe the answers to this murder lie in the community.

"We are still, for example, interested in speaking to anyone who saw the silver 4x4 on Wednesday night.

"I know a number of people went down to the car park following the shooting and I would urge them or anyone else who has any information to speak to police if they haven't done already."