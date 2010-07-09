Image caption The council say they have to save £7.7m after the emergency budget

Eleven posts are to be lost at Walsall Council as they battle to make £7.7m efficiency savings following the emergency budget.

Some of the lost posts will be unfilled vacancies but an unspecified number of staff will lose their jobs, a council spokesman confirmed.

Real terms cuts across all government departments of 25% over four years mean councils have to make savings.

The proposals are set to go before a special cabinet meeting on 16 July.

The council say they have made £43m in savings over four years.

Council leader Mike Bird said efforts have been made to protect front line services.

He added: "Like every authority we are having to take our share of the pain and we are in difficult times."