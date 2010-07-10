Three men have been charged in connection with the discovery of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1.75m.

Police found 5,000 plants in a building in Hill Row, Haddenham, near Ely, in an operation on Thursday morning.

Two men aged 24 and 29 from Huntingdon and a 40-year-old man from Warboys are due to appear before Cambridge magistrates charged with conspiracy to produce a Class B drug.

A 41-year-old man who was also arrested has been bailed.