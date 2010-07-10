Four men charged in connection with cannabis plants put at £300,000 have been remanded in custody.

Long Huang, 31, Jia Xiang He, 27, Song Shi, 18, and Xian Yong Cao, 27, were charged with cultivating and producing cannabis with intent to supply.

The four, all of no fixed address, were also charged with dishonestly using electricity and causing criminal damage to a house at Nendrum Gardens.

The drugs were found after a small fire on Thursday, the court heard.

It was alleged almost 1,000 cannabis plants were found at the house off the Bloomfield Road.

Xian was also charged with driving a car without insurance and without a licence.

The men are due to appear again in court via videolink next month.