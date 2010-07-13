A football match between Chester and Rhyl has been cancelled after recent crowd trouble at another match.

North Wales Police asked Rhyl FC to cancel the game on Saturday 17 July after "despicable" violence when Chester FC played Colwyn Bay last week.

The force said police from across north Wales dealt with violent clashes before and during the game.

It said intelligence suggested more trouble next weekend, and Rhyl agreed "unreservedly" to the cancellation.

A report on Chester FC's website said it was "appalled by the behaviour of a small percentage of people" who travelled to Colwyn Bay.

Chief Superintendent Andy Williams, of North Wales Police, said: "The events at Colwyn Bay on Saturday July 10 were unacceptable.

"Police resources from across north Wales were called in to deal with groups of people causing violence both before and during the game.

"I deliberately do not refer to these individuals as 'football fans' and I recognise that the majority of Chester FC followers are law abiding people who simply want to watch a game."

He added that investigations were ongoing and any troublemakers at the Colwyn Bay game would be "sought and prosecuted".