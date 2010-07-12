Image caption Paul Green, 59, believed his wife was having an affair

A former pub landlord who stabbed his wife with a World War II bayonet because he was convinced she was having an affair has been convicted of murder.

Paul Green, of The Old Bell Inn, Marlesford, near Woodbridge, Suffolk, killed 53-year-old Sharon Green at their home in November last year.

He was arrested after he crashed his car into a tree on the A12.

Judge John Devaux, at Ipswich Crown Court, said the 59-year-old would be sentenced on Tuesday.

The court was told Green believed his wife had begun a relationship with a thatcher who had been repairing the roof of the former pub where they lived.

Pc Oliver Walker, who was with Green after he was admitted to Ipswich Hospital following the crash, earlier told the court Green had said: "I know what I have done. She was having an affair and I'd had enough."