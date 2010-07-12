Image caption Three occupants of the property were removed from the house by firefighters

One person has died and two others have been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Cardiff, say police.

Emergency services were called to the property in Severn Road, Canton, at around 1830 BST.

Firefighters found a fire in a first-floor bedroom and the building heavily smoke-logged. They took three people out.

South Wales Fire Service said the three were treated at the scene. Police later said one had suffered fatal injuries.

All three were taken to University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Police have not yet named the people involved but said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.