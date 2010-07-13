Image caption Construction on the first of the new towns could start in 2016

East Hampshire residents living where an "eco-town" will be built are being asked to give their views on a development plan for the next 20 years.

Whitehill Bordon was one of six areas selected last year for the zero-carbon project intended to meet housing needs and tackle climate change.

The council's masterplan includes 4,000 new homes and an "eco-business park", creating up to 5,500 jobs.

The plan can be viewed at various council locations until 3 September.

Up to three new primary schools, early years centres and a modern public transport system, are also among the proposals.

A council spokesman said: "The plan shows an overall vision for the town.

"[It] will ensure that development takes place in a considered manner while ensuring that community facilities are provided and the environment is protected."

The planned "eco-town", which will be built on land currently used for Army training, has been dogged by opposition from local communities.