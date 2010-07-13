Man is shot dead in Dublin attack

A 32 year-old man has been shot dead in Dublin.

The attack happened near Sheriff Street in the north inner city shortly before 1700 BST on Tuesday.

A gangland feud centred on the Sheriff Street area has been underway since 2005 and the victim is understood to have been killed as part of that feud.

Irish state broadcaster RTE said the dead man was Stephen Byrne, a criminal who was jailed for 12 years in 1997 for armed robbery.

RTE's Crime Correspondent Paul Reynolds said Mr Byrne was a suspect for an earlier feud killing.

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with his murder.