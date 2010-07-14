A passenger in a car was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a collision between a car and a lorry in the West Midlands.

A silver BMW collided with a lorry in Chester Road in Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, at about 1810 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

The 28-year-old female passenger was confirmed dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old car driver is thought to be in a critical condition, though the lorry driver was unhurt.