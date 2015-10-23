Your week in words, pictures and video

Image copyright Noe Scharalek

Thank you for all your comments, pictures and videos this week.

You have been giving us your views on etiquette, Back to the Future day and Hurricane Patricia amongst other things.

Here is a selection of pictures, stories and opinions that you have been sharing with us this week.

Typhoon hits the Philippines

Image copyright Joe Gubb

Heavy rain and floods affected dozens of villages in the northern Philippines after the slow-moving Typhoon Koppu swept through the country. Joe Gubb shared pictures with us, showing the aftermath of the storm.

Mexico braces for "strongest ever" storm

Image copyright Brittany Bell

Hurricane Patricia has transformed into one of the most powerful hurricanes in history. The storm is bearing down on parts of Mexico's Pacific coast. Authorities have started evacuating people ahead of the storm. Brittany Bell sent us this picture from the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Trapped in no-man's land

Image copyright Jana Hunterova

About 3,000 people had been stranded in cold and wet weather in a no-man's land on the border between Serbia and Croatia. Jana Hunterova took this photo at night when migrants were being transported and processed so they could cross the border to Croatia. She said people "waited for long in bad weather conditions".

The name's Bond

Image copyright EPA

The 24th official James Bond film, Spectre, will be released next week. Daniel Craig will play the superspy for the fourth time.

We asked you to tweet the plot of your favourite Bond film and we tried our best to guess which film you were talking about! Here is a selection:

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Twitter

Tie fighters

China's President Xi Jinping met the UK heads of state and government on Tuesday, a question of etiquette and neckwear arose.

Image copyright Twitter

While the BBC Magazine section has a handy guide to where to wear a tie, or (k)not, BBC Have Your Say asked for your opinions on Twitter.

Retract from the future

With Wednesday 21 October 2015 marking the furthest point in the future we see any character travel to in the Back To The Future trilogy, the BBC Technology team reviewed inventions within the films to see which ones came closest to reality.

On Twitter, BBC Have Your Say asked you which gadgetry you would have most welcomed from the series.

Image copyright Twitter

Although nobody plumped for the pizza hydrator or Jaws 19, your suggestions can be read here.

Some of you shared your Back to Future pictures with us. Joey Uzo took this picture of a replica DeLorean car in north London, UK.

Image copyright Joey Uzo

If you take any images of news events or something striking, you can send them to us in the following ways:

When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws.

Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or upload them here

WhatsApp: +44 7525 900971

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100 (if outside the UK)

Read our terms and conditions.