Amit Mishra: India cricketer held for 'assaulting' woman

India cricketer Amit Mishra has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, police said.

Mishra was later released on bail after three hours of questioning.

The woman has accused the 32-year-old spin bowler of assaulting her in a luxury hotel in the city last month.

Mishra, who has played 16 Tests, is part of the India squad to face South Africa in a four-match Test series, beginning on 5 November.

Police said Mishra had been charged with assaulting a woman in his hotel room when he was attending a training camp ahead of the ongoing series against South Africa.

"It is a bailable offence. A chargesheet [charges] will be prepared and submitted in the court," Bangalore police official Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the ESPNcricinfo website.

Mishra has taken 107 wickets from 16 Tests and 31 one-day internationals since his 2003 debut in international cricket.