Your Halloween Pumpkin pictures
It's not one of the most popular vegetables on the dinner table - but that's not where the humble pumpkin usually ends up. Every year on Halloween weird and wonderful faces are carved into the vegetable and this year has been no exception. We've been looking at pictures of your amazing pumpkin creations this Halloween.
Ed Cooper in Lincoln created these two pumpkins with the help of his daughter Phoebe Rose who is obviously a fan of The Minions.
Graeme Duckworth in Angmering, West Sussex, carved these Frozen inspired pumpkins for his grand-daughter Lily-Mae.
Danielle Moore in Wilford, Nottingham, created this Peppa Pig pumpkin for her four year old daughter Layla.
It looks like Terri Attwood has been busy. She did have some help though from her friend and her daughter. It also helped that her husband has an allotment where he grows pumpkins!
And to mark the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, Trevor Carden who lives near the Twickenham stadium created these two Rugby inspired carvings.