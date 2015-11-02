Your Halloween Pumpkin pictures

It's not one of the most popular vegetables on the dinner table - but that's not where the humble pumpkin usually ends up. Every year on Halloween weird and wonderful faces are carved into the vegetable and this year has been no exception. We've been looking at pictures of your amazing pumpkin creations this Halloween.

Image copyright Gemma May Brown Image caption Owl carving

Ed Cooper in Lincoln created these two pumpkins with the help of his daughter Phoebe Rose who is obviously a fan of The Minions.

Image copyright Ed Cooper.PhoebeRose

Graeme Duckworth in Angmering, West Sussex, carved these Frozen inspired pumpkins for his grand-daughter Lily-Mae.

Image copyright GraemeDuckworth

Danielle Moore in Wilford, Nottingham, created this Peppa Pig pumpkin for her four year old daughter Layla.

Image copyright DanielleMoore

It looks like Terri Attwood has been busy. She did have some help though from her friend and her daughter. It also helped that her husband has an allotment where he grows pumpkins!

Image copyright TerriAttwood

And to mark the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, Trevor Carden who lives near the Twickenham stadium created these two Rugby inspired carvings.