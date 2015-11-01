Hottest November day: In pictures

It might be November but for some it certainly has not felt like it. On Sunday, the UK's November temperature record was broken, with 22.4C (72.3F) being reached in mid Wales.

Here is a selection of your pictures of the warm weekend.

Image copyright Helen Cocksedge

Helen Cocksedge took this photo at around 11:00 in Norwich. She said: "The morning had been quite foggy but by the time these were taken, the sun had started to burn through, creating some spectacular results."

Image copyright Helen Niblock

This photo of beautiful autumn leaves was taken by Helen Niblock at Bowood House in Wiltshire.

Image copyright Janet Collins Image caption Afternoon drink in Wales

In Anglesey, Janet Collins enjoyed a Sunday afternoon drink with her dog. The view (below) was quite impressive, she said.

Image copyright Janet Collins

Image copyright @Stucoulden

On Twitter @Stucoulden sent this picture which he took on his way home in rural Hertfordshire.

This photo of the Sunset in Ceredigion where the hottest temperature had been recorded today was taken by student Joseph Lynch.