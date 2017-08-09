Leanne Wood has not lost authority says Dai Lloyd

Image caption The question of Leanne Wood's leadership has not come up at meetings, says Dai Lloyd

A senior Plaid Cymru AM has denied that the leader of the party has lost the authority of her assembly group.

Dai Lloyd's statement followed a call from an anonymous Plaid AM for Leanne Wood to step down.

The remarks had followed separate comments by Rhun ap Iorwerth that he would consider running for the leader if a vacancy opened.

The AM for South Wales West said the leadership had not been raised at group meetings.

The Plaid Cymru AM had called for a leadership contest, saying on Tuesday: "If we are going to move the party forward its time for Leanne to step down."

Mr Lloyd, chair of the Plaid Cymru assembly group, said: "The anonymous claim that Leanne Wood has lost the authority of the assembly group is simply not true.

"In the several group meetings since the Westminster election the issue of leadership has not been raised, and the assembly group is clear that she remains the party's candidate for first minister."