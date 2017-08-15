Taylor Swift wins assault case against DJ

Pop star Taylor Swift has won a sexual assault case against ex-radio DJ David Mueller, who she said had groped her at a 2013 concert.

He assaulted her by grabbing her bottom beneath her skirt during a photo shoot, a jury in Denver, Colorado, found.

She was awarded a symbolic $1 (77p) in damages that she had sought.

Mr Mueller had originally tried to sue the pop star, saying that her claims had cost him his job. But that lawsuit was thrown out by a judge last week.