Told to leave school or college before your course ended?

Image caption Do many schools remove pupils before their studies are over?

Pupils at St Olave's in Orpington, who were told they could not progress to take their A-levels because of low grades, have now been allowed to continue their studies.

Have you or has your child been in a similar situation? If so we'd like to hear from you. If you are working towards your GCSEs or A levels but have been asked to leave let us know and let us know why.

You can do so in the following ways:

Via email - haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

WhatsApp: +447555 173285

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Send an SMS or MMS to 61124

Please include your name and contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.