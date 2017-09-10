Weather warning for very strong wind issued in Wales

From the section

Image copyright PA/MET OFFICE

A yellow "be aware" weather warning of very strong winds has been issued across south and west Wales for Monday.

The Met Office warning runs from 00:05 BST until 11:00 on Monday, with conditions probably peaking around rush hour, with travel delays "likely".

The chief forecaster said gusts could reach 50 mph inland and 60 mph along the coast.

Trees may be susceptible to damage, with possible debris affecting roads and power supply lines, they added.

The areas affected include Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, Ceredigion, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.