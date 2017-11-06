Two 16-year-old boys jailed for Rhyl shopkeeper killing
- 6 November 2017
- From the section North East Wales
Two teenage boys have each been jailed for six years for the manslaughter of a Rhyl shopkeeper.
The boys, both aged 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted stabbing 37-year-old Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar on 30 April, 2017.
Mold Crown Court heard the incident happened during a fight on Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl, between rival gangs over the supply of cannabis.
Mr Singh-Bhakar was originally from Manchester.