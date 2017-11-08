Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The racist vandalism provoked a stirring speech to US Air Force cadets

The US Air Force Academy has said racial slurs written on the dormitory doors of five black cadets was written by one of the targeted students.

An inquiry into the September incident found that one of the cadets admitted to writing "go home" with an epithet a dorm door, the school told US media.

The vandalism roiled the campus and drew a stern rebuke from commanders.

The school superintendent drew national attention in a speech admonishing students for the "horrible language".

Video of Lt Gen Jay Silveria scolding 1,500 students and staff was posted online after the incident and quickly went viral, drawing praise from former Vice-president Joe Biden and Senator John McCain.

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect," Silveria said at the time, "then get out."

On Tuesday, the Colorado school made the shocking announcement that the individual responsible for the messages was one of the students claiming to be victimised by them.

"We can confirm that one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside of their dorm room was actually responsible for the act", academy spokesman Lt Col Allen Herritage said in a statement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campus security forces investigated the vandalism

"The individual admitted responsibility and this was validated by the investigation.

"Racism has no place at the academy, in any shape or form," the statement continued.

The student, who has not been identified, is no longer enrolled at the school, a source told the Colorado Spring Gazette.

The cadet "committed the act in a bizarre bid to get out of trouble he faced at the school for other misconduct", the newspaper reports.

Lt Gen Silveria, whose speech prompted calls for him to run for political office, said that despite the hoax, "those words were written, they were written, and that deserved to be addressed".

"You can never over-emphasize the need for a culture of dignity and respect - and those who don't understand those concepts, aren't welcome here."