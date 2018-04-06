What do you want the BBC to investigate?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Athletes battle for medals at the Commonwealth Games

This year you can be sure the hot topics of discussion will be Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and US gun control.

There are plenty of sporting events to talk about during the year including: the Commonwealth Games, Formula 1, Cricket, Football and Rugby.

Let's not forget the second Royal wedding of the year in the UK: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry on 12 October.

