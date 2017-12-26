Image caption The shooting happened on the Aileach Road in Londonderry

A man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

It happened following an altercation between two men in the Aileach Road area shortly before 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It was reported that a man carrying a yellow plastic bag was shot in the leg by a second man.

The assailant made off on foot, carrying what the PSNI believe was a handgun.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man's injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."