Londonderry: Man shot in leg in the Aileach Road area
A man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.
It happened following an altercation between two men in the Aileach Road area shortly before 14:30 GMT on Tuesday.
It was reported that a man carrying a yellow plastic bag was shot in the leg by a second man.
The assailant made off on foot, carrying what the PSNI believe was a handgun.
The victim was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man's injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."