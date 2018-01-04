A suicide bomber in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has killed at least 11 people and injured 25 others.

A suicide attacker on foot detonated his explosives, a spokesman for the city's police chief said.

The exact target of the attack is not known yet, but it happened near a number of police officers who were handling a protest at the time, the interior ministry said.

The police department said five officers were killed and 11 injured.

The wounded have been taken to hospitals around the city.