Afghanistan: Kabul suicide attack kills 11
A suicide bomber in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has killed at least 11 people and injured 25 others.
A suicide attacker on foot detonated his explosives, a spokesman for the city's police chief said.
The exact target of the attack is not known yet, but it happened near a number of police officers who were handling a protest at the time, the interior ministry said.
The police department said five officers were killed and 11 injured.
The wounded have been taken to hospitals around the city.