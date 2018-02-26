Image copyright EPA Image caption President Trump discussing policies to combat mass shootings

US President Donald Trump has said he would have run into the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead this month even if he was not armed.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," the president told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.

Mr Trump also said it was "disgusting" that officers reportedly did not confront the suspect on 14 February.

The massacre was the second-deadliest shooting at a US school.

"I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too," said the US president on Monday of his assertion that he would have rushed into the school.

He added: "You never know until you're tested."

A state inquiry was launched on Sunday into law enforcement's response to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scot Peterson, a sheriff's officer who had been assigned to the high school, resigned last week as it emerged he had remained outside during the shooting,

Broward County Sheriff's Office is reportedly also investigating why three of its deputies apparently remained outside the building as the attack unfolded.

But Sheriff Scott Israel has defended himself from criticism.

"I've given amazing leadership to this agency," he said during an interview with CNN on Sunday.