Six rescued from rocks in County Antrim

Six people and a dog have been rescued after getting trapped on rocks off the County Antrim coast.

The family group were exploring the coast when they got trapped on rocks west of Portballintrae on Sunday morning due to "the rising tide".

Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle, as well as Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199, were involved in the rescue.

The group were airlifted to a cliff top. There were no injuries.

Coleraine Coastguard said the group had called for Coastguard assistance after waiting for "three hours to see if the tide would recede".

It said in "an effort to stay warm, they had built a fire near the base of the cliffs".

The fire was "extinguished by a Coastguard winchman", prior to the rescue.