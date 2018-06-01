Have Your Say

Has a hashtag changed your life?

  • 1 June 2018
social media icons Image copyright Getty Images

Has your life been changed by a hashtag or a social media movement?

Among the pictures of cats and avocadoes on toast, there are some important conversations happening about health, politics, family, society and much more.

Have you had your outlook altered by a social media interaction? Have you been inspired to make a change after a hashtag went viral? Have you become part of a social media community?

Hashtags as diverse as #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatters and #IceBucketChallenge have been huge topics online, but how have you been affected by a social media trend?

If you have a story about how social media or a specific hashtag has changed your life, use the form below to get in touch.

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Comment below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC