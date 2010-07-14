Video

An international team of scientists has begun exploring one of the most isolated patches of tropical mountain forest in East Africa.

Botanists have already uncovered more than 100 species never recorded there before - including animals like tiny rats, bats and butterflies as well as plants.

But the forest is also threatened by growing numbers of local herders, looking for new places to graze their cattle.

The BBC's Peter Greste joined the expedition and spoke to Patrick Milonza, entomologist Dino Martins and mammologist Judith Mbao at their base camp to find out what they have discovered so far.