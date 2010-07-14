The device scans for tell-tale noises in the knees
Acoustic device could help doctors diagnose osteoarthritis

Professor John Goodacre of Lancaster University and colleagues have invented a device which they say can detect osteoarthritis of the knees.

Here Professor Goodacre explains how the device works and talks about how he hopes it may one day be used to help GPs spot the condition and to monitor its affects.

