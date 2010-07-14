Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Acoustic device could help doctors diagnose osteoarthritis
Professor John Goodacre of Lancaster University and colleagues have invented a device which they say can detect osteoarthritis of the knees.
Here Professor Goodacre explains how the device works and talks about how he hopes it may one day be used to help GPs spot the condition and to monitor its affects.
-
14 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window